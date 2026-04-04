Dangerous bacterial infection cases hit highest level in Canada in over decade

Invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) cases in Canada have significantly increased to their highest level in over a decade, raising public health concerns.
What is Invasive Meningococcal disease?
It’s a rare but severe bacterial infection that may lead to meningitis, organ damage and even sepsis, with youngsters and infants experiencing a significantly higher mortality risk.
Invasive Meningococcal disease symptoms
Invasive Meningococcal disease symptoms include sudden high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, confusion, nausea/vomiting, light sensitivity.
Health officials issued a warning that the disease can progress rapidly.
After a sharp decline following widespread vaccination in the early 2000s and seeing a reduction during the COVID-19 pandemic, cases have exponentially raised again.
As per national data, infections saw a sharp increase from 48 in 2021 to 74 in 2022 and nearly 100 in 2023.
More recent figures suggest at least 132 cases in 2024 and 155 in 2025, marking the highest since 2012.
The infection carries a fatality rate of nearly 14%, while 15-20% of survivors suffer long-term complications, including limb amputations, hearing-related issues and neurological damage.
Notably, its further spread is extremely difficult to predict, as different bacterial subtypes spread without following a certain pattern across regions, triggering outbreaks.
Manitoba has reported a huge number of cases associated with a certain strain affecting youngsters.
Moreover, health officials issued warning that declining vaccination rates since the pandemic are the major reason for this surge.
Despite challenges, Invasive Meningococcal disease vaccination remains the most effective protection against IMD, with experts urging to launch awareness campaigns and timely medical treatment.
Invasive meningococcal disease vs meningitis
Invasive Meningococcal Disease (IMD) is a broader term that causes severe infection due to Neisseria meningitidis bacteria.
While Invasive meningitis is caused by meningococcal bacteria spreading to the cerebrospinal fluid surrounding your spinal cord and brain that leads to meningitis, an infection in the layers of the brain, which infects bloodstead, causing sepsis.