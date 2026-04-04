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Too much salt intake may trigger heart failure: Study

As per experts, limiting sodium consumption, even slightly, could reduce cardiac failure cases

Too much salt intake may trigger heart failure: Study
Too much salt intake may trigger heart failure: Study

Everyone knows that high sodium consumption leads to hypertension; however, a new study revealed it may be even more dangerous than thought.

A Vanderbilt University team discovered that increased consumption of sodium was a direct, independent trigger for new-onset heart failure among vulnerable populations.

As per research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Advances, study focused on over 25,300 participants in an ongoing study of people in the southeastern U.S.

The study found that participants, on average, were consuming nearly twice as much sodium as advised, posing a significant threat on their health as this kind of is associated with a 15% increase in risk for new heart failure.

The researchers stated, “Even modest reductions in sodium consumption may significantly reduce the burden of heart failure in this high-risk population.”

The American Heart Association and federal guidelines advised to limit the sodium intake by up to 2,300 milligrams per day.

The average participant in the new study was consuming nearly double, which is 4,269 milligrams.

Each additional 1,000 milligrams per day raised the risk by 8%, even after accounting for factors such as obesity, cholesterol, and blood pressure.

As per experts, limiting sodium consumption, even slightly, could reduce cardiac failure cases.

However, limited access to healthy food options in underprivileged communities remains a major barrier.

Scientists underscored the need for stronger public health efforts to foster reduced sodium intake and enhance heart health outcomes.

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