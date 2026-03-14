Kharg Island: US targets Iran’s economic lifeline on ‘Forbidden Island

In a major escalation of the two-week-old war, US forces have launched a massive bombing raid on Kharg Island, Iran’s most critical economic hub.
Known as the “Forbidden Island” due to its extreme secrecy and IRGC control, this coral outcrop handles 90% of Iran’s crude exports.
For Iran, the Island is its “economic lifeline,” funding its government and military. For the world, it is a global energy trigger; a full-scale disruption could send oil prices soaring toward $10 per barrel.
By attacking, the US aims to “cripple the regime’s economy” and gain massive leverage. While Friday’s strikes destroyed military radars and air defense, the oil terminals were intentionally spared for now.
President Donald Trump described the island as Iran’s “crown jewel” on social media, stating:
“The United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East and totally obliterated every MILITARY target.
He added a stern warning regarding the oil infrastructure: “For reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure, if Iran continues to interfere with shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision.”