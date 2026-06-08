Iran claims missile strikes on Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases

On Monday, June 8, 2026, tensions between Iran and Israel reached a new peak as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have launched missile strikes against the Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases.
This exchange marks the most significant escalation in hostilities since a ceasefire between the two nations took effect in April.
The IRGC announced the start of what it called “Operation Nasr,” stating that the action was a direct retaliation for recent Israel strikes on Iranian territory.
According to an official statement, “The operation was carried out in response to a missile attack launched by the Zionist regime, against several radar sites in three different places” inside Iran.
Further elaborating on their intent, the IRGC added that the attack was conducted, “with trust in God Almighty and seeking help from Him” and served as a tactical response to the targeting of its domestic radar infrastructure.
While Iran asserts that the strike successfully hit their intended strategic targets, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF have maintained that their air defense were effective, reporting that they intercepted the incoming missiles.
The situation remains fluid as both side continue to trade fire heightening regional instability.