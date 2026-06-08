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Savannah Guthrie shares heartbreaking update on missing mom Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie shares emotional message as search for missing mother passes 4 months

Savannah Guthrie shares heartbreaking update on missing mom Nancy Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie shares heartbreaking update on missing mom Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional message four months into the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on June 7, the Today anchor posted a photo of a religious painting with the text, "Oh my, my soul / it cries out, soul, / it cries out," written across it.

She added the caption, "bring her home," along with a yellow heart emoji.

The 84-year-old went missing on the evening of January 31 from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Savannah stepped back from her role on Today at the time, sharing a number of gut-wrenching pleas to the public with the hope of finding her mother.

On February 2, she wrote, “Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment.”

She then quoted the Bible verse Isaiah 26:3, writing, "He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord."

Later, Savannah and her siblings uploaded a video promising they would never stop looking.

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