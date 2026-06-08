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Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Peddi’ controversy: 'They may not want to objectify blatantly'

Ranaut’s reaction comes amid 'Peddi' controversial portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Peddi’ controversy: They may not want to objectify blatantly
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Peddi’ controversy: 'They may not want to objectify blatantly'

Kangana Ranaut broke silence on the on-going debate on Peddi movie, making shocking revelation about filmmakers in general.

According to the actress-politician, open communication between actors and directors is crucial.

Speaking to PTI, the 39-year-old actress said, “By and large, in my experience, when you say yes to a film, you can highlight these things and put your point of view forward.”

“They may not want to objectify blatantly,” said Ranaut, adding, “But sometimes they don’t think in that way. So conversation is the key.”

For the Gangster actress, “If you highlight and put your point of view, it might occur to them that this sounds wrong and it is not looking nice.”

In the end, the Tanu Weds Manu star noted, “It is a collaborative effort, so dialogue between the actor and director can change that.”

Kangana Ranaut’s interview comes after the backlash surrounding Peddi and its objectification on females.

Released on June 4, the Buchi Babu Sana directional has been facing backlash over the unnecessary sexualisation of Kapoor’s character and the nature of certain remarks directed at her in the movie.

However, soon the director issued a public apology, writing, “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences.”

He then added, “It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.”

He concluded saying that he always had immense respect for women, and if any part of the film has been perceived that way, he sincerely apologise.

The movie director also noted that after reviewing the feedback, the makers have decided to make changes to the concerned portions.

Peddi apart from Janhvi Kapoor, also stars Ram Charan.



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