Princess Anne’s ex husband steps into spotlight with new girlfriend at royal wedding

Mark Phillips attended his son Peter Phillips’ wedding with a female friend, attracting attention at the royal gathering.
The 77-year-old captain stepped out on Saturday to witness his son exchange vows with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Cirencester.
Princess Anne's former husband made an appearance by Florence Standaert, the Belgian equestrian with whom he had been romantically linked for several years.
As reported by Tatler, Mark and Standaert attended the ceremony together, though they were not photographed side by side.
The Reports suggested that Phillips’ wedding marked their most high-profile public appearance together so far.
Captain Phillips and Standaert are both deeply connected to the equestrian world, a shared passion that appears to have united them.
The pair were first linked at the Burghley Horse Trials in 2022, where Ms Standaert was described as Captain Phillips’ girlfriend.
They are believed to have met earlier through the equestrian world, possibly at a Belgian event she helped run in 2020.
Princess Anne was also present to celebrate her son's nuptials, arriving with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
The Royal Princess and Captain Phillips married in 1973 and share two children, Peter and Zara Tindall.
The couple separated in 1989 and finalized their divorce in 1992.
Despite the split, Captain Phillips continued living at Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park estate for another 21 years.