Fallout 5 may take years to launch, fans express frustration

Fans of the highly-popular Fallout series are extremely anxious about how long it may take for the upcoming installment to launch, with many joking they might not live to see it.
The last single-player entry in the franchise, Fallout 4, was launched in 2015. While Fallout 76 continues to receive updates and games such as Fallout Shelter remain active, fans are still waiting for a new mainline title.
The uncertainty stems from comments made by Todd Howard in a 2022 interview, where the Bethesda director teased towards the develop Fallout 5 after completing The Elder Scrolls VI. At the time, the latter project was still in pre-production.
Recently, rumors emerged regarding The Elder Scrolls VI following years of wait, suggesting that the next Fallout game could still be many years away, sparking frustration among gaming enthusiasts.
Players took to X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and platforms to express their frustration.
A fan wrote, "With the success of the Elder Scrolls TV show they would be fools to make Fallout sooner."
"If it wasn't for Starfield, ES6 would already be out. At least we'd be chewing on that while a new Fallout is in development. 10 years of no new Fallout titles, actually new or remastered, while being pop culturally significant with a TV show out is just terrible product management," another commented.