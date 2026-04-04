News
News

Hearthstone update 35.0.3: Latest changes to cards and battlegrounds

Battlegrounds updates take a lighter approach, marking one of the final balance patches of the ongoing season

Hearthstone update 35.0.3: Latest changes to cards and battlegrounds
Hearthstone update 35.0.3: Latest changes to cards and battlegrounds

Hearthstone has introduced Patch 35.0.3, bringing several balance updates across Standard mode and Battlegrounds.

Developers Blizzard Entertainment stated the changes aim to refine gameplay after the recent meta shift following the Cataclysm update.

With this update, the focus on standard is entirely on minimising the dominance of Druid decks, which had become so powerful.

Some key cards, including Hamuul Runetotem and Wildwood Circle, have been nerfed to show gameplay and balance early-and late-game strength.

Moreover, Shaman cards got minor tweaks for improved performance, while Warrior’s Gladiatorial Combat was updated to prevent frustrating play patterns.

Simultaneously, several cards across Rogue, Priest, and Death Knight classes have been buffed to encourage more expanded deck-building strategies.

Some other exciting updates were also introduced to specific wild cards to acknowledge repetitive mechanics.

Battlegrounds updates take a lighter approach, marking one of the final balance patches of the ongoing season.

Overperforming units such as Metal Dispenser also received adjustment, while tribes including Dragons, Pirates, Murlocs, and Elementals received buffs to keep gameplay fresh.

Furthermore, the patch reintroduces fan-favourite abnormalities and includes bug fixes and gameplay enhancements.

Blizzard stated it will continue monitoring the evolving meta before the next season.

Deontay Wilder targers Anthony Joshua after London win: 'let's do it'
Deontay Wilder targers Anthony Joshua after London win: 'let's do it'
Tiger Woods' seat at Masters dinner to remain vacant after break announcement
Tiger Woods' seat at Masters dinner to remain vacant after break announcement
Top free Poki games of April 2026 you shouldn't miss
Top free Poki games of April 2026 you shouldn't miss
F1 drivers tease Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian romance: 'Keeping up with the Hamiltons'
F1 drivers tease Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian romance: 'Keeping up with the Hamiltons'
Cristiano Ronaldo shines on return, scores twice after injury break
Cristiano Ronaldo shines on return, scores twice after injury break
Cooper Flagg scores career-high 51 points, makes NBA history
Cooper Flagg scores career-high 51 points, makes NBA history
Luka Doncic ruled out for rest of NBA season with hamstring strain
Luka Doncic ruled out for rest of NBA season with hamstring strain
State of Decay 3 confirmed, playtest announced: Everything you must know
State of Decay 3 confirmed, playtest announced: Everything you must know
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo to feature in LEGO’s World Cup edition
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo to feature in LEGO’s World Cup edition
FIFA World Cup 2026: Last chance for fans to Buy Tickets
FIFA World Cup 2026: Last chance for fans to Buy Tickets
PlayStation Plus free games for April 2026 announced
PlayStation Plus free games for April 2026 announced
Tiger Woods withdraws from US Ryder Cup captain role in 2027
Tiger Woods withdraws from US Ryder Cup captain role in 2027

Popular News

Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100

Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100
8 hours ago
Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks

Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks
10 hours ago
Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son

Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son
11 hours ago