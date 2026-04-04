Hearthstone update 35.0.3: Latest changes to cards and battlegrounds

Hearthstone has introduced Patch 35.0.3, bringing several balance updates across Standard mode and Battlegrounds.
Developers Blizzard Entertainment stated the changes aim to refine gameplay after the recent meta shift following the Cataclysm update.
With this update, the focus on standard is entirely on minimising the dominance of Druid decks, which had become so powerful.
Some key cards, including Hamuul Runetotem and Wildwood Circle, have been nerfed to show gameplay and balance early-and late-game strength.
Moreover, Shaman cards got minor tweaks for improved performance, while Warrior’s Gladiatorial Combat was updated to prevent frustrating play patterns.
Simultaneously, several cards across Rogue, Priest, and Death Knight classes have been buffed to encourage more expanded deck-building strategies.
Some other exciting updates were also introduced to specific wild cards to acknowledge repetitive mechanics.
Battlegrounds updates take a lighter approach, marking one of the final balance patches of the ongoing season.
Overperforming units such as Metal Dispenser also received adjustment, while tribes including Dragons, Pirates, Murlocs, and Elementals received buffs to keep gameplay fresh.
Furthermore, the patch reintroduces fan-favourite abnormalities and includes bug fixes and gameplay enhancements.
Blizzard stated it will continue monitoring the evolving meta before the next season.