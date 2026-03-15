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  • By Bushra Saleem
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Kim Jong Un observes rocket test with daughter amid US-South Korea drills

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's back-to-back appearances with daughter spark succession talks

  • By Bushra Saleem
Kim Jong Un observes rocket test with daughter amid US-South Korea drills
Kim Jong Un observes rocket test with daughter amid US-South Korea drills

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observe military drills with teenage daughter amid succession talks.

According to Associated Press, Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his teenage daughter, observed a live-fire test of multiple rocket launch systems, state media reported Sunday, a likely response to ongoing US.-South Korean military training that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

The official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim watched the strike drill involving twelve 600mm-calibre, ultraprecision rocket launchers off North Korea’s east coast on Saturday, March 14.

South Korea’s military said on Saturday it detected about 10 ballistic missiles fired from North Korea’s capital region toward the eastern sea. South Korea’s national security council called the launches a provocation that violated UN Security Council resolutions that bans any ballistic activities by North Korea.

KCNA cited Kim as saying that the drill would expose enemies within the 420-kilometer (260-mile) striking range, to “uneasiness” and give them “a deep understanding of the destructive power of tactical nuclear weapon.” He apparently referred to South Korea and US troops stationed in South Korea.

As per KCNA, Kim said, “If this weapon is used, the opponent’s military infrastructure within its striking range can never survive.”

KCNA photos showed Kim and his daughter, reportedly named Kim Ju Ae and aged about 13, walking near huge olive-green launch trucks and looking at weapons being launched from them.

The girl has been accompanying her father at numerous high-profile events like missile tests and military parades since late 2022, stoking outside speculation that she’s being groomed as his heir.

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