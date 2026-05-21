News
Make us preferred on Google
News

IBM, Quantum computing stocks surge after $2B Trump funding push report

Trump administration reportedly plans $2 billion for Quantum tech, taking equity stakes

IBM, Quantum computing stocks surge after $2B Trump funding push report
IBM, Quantum computing stocks surge after $2B Trump funding push report

IBM (IBM) stock and shares of several quantum computing firms jumped after the U.S. Commerce Department announced $2 billion in grants to advance the technology.

The deals with nine total companies reportedly include equity stakes.

IBM will receive $1 billion as part of the funding, which comes from the 2022 Chips and Science Act. The incentives will support research and development for a new company called Anderon, which IBM called "America's first pure play quantum foundry."

Other quantum companies set to receive $100 million funding include D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), Rigetti Computing (RGTI) and Infleqtion (INFQ), according to the Wall Street Journal. Chipmaker Global Foundries (GFS) will receive $375 million.

The government will receive a minority equity stake in each company as part of the deals, according to the report.

"These strategic quantum technology investments will build on our domestic industry, creating thousands of high-paying American jobs while advancing American quantum capabilities," Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a news release, published by IBM.

Trump’s hints at possible call with Lai Ching-te, draws reaction from Taiwan
Trump’s hints at possible call with Lai Ching-te, draws reaction from Taiwan
Kai Trump breaks silence on mother Vanessa Trump’s breast cancer diagnosis
Kai Trump breaks silence on mother Vanessa Trump’s breast cancer diagnosis
Trump jokes about running for Prime Minister of Israel after presidency ends
Trump jokes about running for Prime Minister of Israel after presidency ends
Cuba braces for US military action after Raul Castro indictment
Cuba braces for US military action after Raul Castro indictment
Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Jet2 issues major summer fuel advisory for travelers
Jet2 issues major summer fuel advisory for travelers
Tennessee man jailed for 37 days over Charlie Kirk meme wins $835K settlement
Tennessee man jailed for 37 days over Charlie Kirk meme wins $835K settlement
Russia, China warn Trump’s ‘golden dome’ missile plan threatens stability
Russia, China warn Trump’s ‘golden dome’ missile plan threatens stability
James Murdoch to acquire Vox, New York magazine after public split from News Corp
James Murdoch to acquire Vox, New York magazine after public split from News Corp
Barney Frank: Architect of landmark Wall Street reforms passes away at 86
Barney Frank: Architect of landmark Wall Street reforms passes away at 86
US ‘has essentially taken over’ Iran, Trump claims amid intensifying conflict
US ‘has essentially taken over’ Iran, Trump claims amid intensifying conflict
Netanyahu government faces possible end as Israel moves toward snap election
Netanyahu government faces possible end as Israel moves toward snap election

Popular News

Prince William relives Aston Villa's thrilling win with new video: 'What a night'

Prince William relives Aston Villa's thrilling win with new video: 'What a night'
an hour ago
Health officials accused US of not failing to stop Ebola outbreak

Health officials accused US of not failing to stop Ebola outbreak

2 hours ago
Kai Trump breaks silence on mother Vanessa Trump’s breast cancer diagnosis

Kai Trump breaks silence on mother Vanessa Trump’s breast cancer diagnosis
3 hours ago