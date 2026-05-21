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Aimee Bock: ‘Mastermind’ of child meal fraud sentenced to nearly 42 years

Aimee Bock sentenced to nearly 42 years for role in Minnesota’s Feeding Our Future fraud

Aimee Bock: ‘Mastermind’ of child meal fraud sentenced to nearly 42 years
Aimee Bock: ‘Mastermind’ of child meal fraud sentenced to nearly 42 years

Aimee Bock, the convicted ringleader of the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme in Minnesota, was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.

According to NBC News, a judge on Thursday, May 21, handed down an extraordinary prison sentence, nearly 42 years, to the former leader of a Minnesota nonprofit who was convicted in a staggering $250 million fraud case that helped ignite an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration.

Bock ran Feeding Our Future, which had claimed it helped provide millions of meals to children in need during the pandemic.

The US Justice Department, however, said she was atop the “single largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the country.”

“I understand I failed. I failed the public, my family, everyone,” Bock said in federal court.

Aimee Bock: ‘Mastermind’ of child meal fraud sentenced to nearly 42 years

President Donald Trump used the fraud cases against Bock and many others to initially justify a massive surge of federal officers to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area last winter, leading to a pushback by residents and the deaths of two people.

“Feeding Our Future operated like a cash pipeline, open to anyone willing to submit fraudulent claims and pay kickbacks,” prosecutors said in a court filing.

Bock had long proclaimed her innocence but was convicted last year of conspiracy, fraud and bribery.

Joe Thompson, formerly the lead prosecutor in the case, said outside the courtroom, “This case has changed our state forever. Aimee Bock did everything she could to earn this long sentence.”

The nonprofit sat atop a fraud network that included a web of partner organizations, phony distribution sites, kickbacks and fake lists of children supposedly being fed, prosecutors say. Dozens of people, many from the state’s large Somali community, have been convicted in a series of overlapping food fraud cases that have spent years in the courts.

Bock and co-conspirators enriched themselves with international travel, real estate purchases, luxury vehicles and other lavish spending.

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