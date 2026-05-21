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Kai Trump breaks silence on mother Vanessa Trump’s breast cancer diagnosis

Vanessa Trump’s breast cancer diagnosis draws support from former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump

Kai Trump breaks silence on mother Vanessa Trump’s breast cancer diagnosis
Kai Trump breaks silence on mother Vanessa Trump’s breast cancer diagnosis

Kai Trump speaks out after her mother, Venessa Trump, revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The mother of five and ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday, May 20, announced that she underwent a medical procedure earlier this week and asked for privacy as she focuses on her health and recovery.

She wrote, “While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me. Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express.”

The American model and the eldest son of President Donald Trump divorced in 2018 following twelve years of marriage.

The two have five children together, including Kai Trump, who turned 19 this month and has a large following on social media.

Kai, who recently graduated from high school, posted a picture with Vanessa in a story on her Instagram with the caption, “Strongest person I know. Love you.”

Kai Trump breaks silence on mother Vanessa Trump’s breast cancer diagnosis

Furthermore, Trump’s eldest daughter and Vanessa’s ex-sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, also expressed her best wishes for her in the comments under her post about her diagnosis.

Ivanka commented, “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery." Love you, Mama."

It is worth noting that Vanessa is currently dating golf star Tiger Woods. The couple confirmed their relationship in March 2025.

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