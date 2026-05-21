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Nearly 113,000 Zwilling Enfinigy electric kettles recalled at Costco

The product recall occured following reports of handle failures that may cause burn injury

Nearly 113,000 Zwilling Enfinigy electric kettles recalled at Costco
Nearly 113,000 Zwilling Enfinigy electric kettles recalled at Costco

Over 113,000 Zwilling Enfinigy electric kettles sold at Costco, HomeGoods, and online are urgently being recalled following reports of handle failures that may cause burn injury, as per US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall has affected Zwilling Enfinigy 1.5-litre and Enfinigy Pro 1.5-litre kettles sold between December 2019 and February 2026. Officials stated the issue involves the kettle’s handle detaching during use that can cause hot water to put you into a serious risk of burn.

Nearly five incidents have been reported yet, including one case of second-degree burns, along with more than 160 complaints of handling instability.

Approximately 113,440 units are included in the recall.

The affected kettles were sold in several colours, including black, silver, rose, gold, and white.

The model numbers of affected kettles include 53101-200 through 53101-504, as well as specific Zwilling and Costco item identifiers.

Consumers are strongly recommended to stop using kettles on the immediate basis and contact the company to get a refund.

The CPSC advised making the product unusable by unplugging it and cutting the cord before disposal.

This recall comes after a series of recent safety alerts involving household and consumer goods sold at Costco, including patio swings and heated socks linked to injury reports, highlighting ongoing concerns about product safety in everyday home items.

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