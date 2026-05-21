Trump’s hints at possible call with Lai Ching-te, draws reaction from Taiwan

US President Donald Trump has raised the prospect of speaking to Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te, in what would be an unprecedented move for a US leader and a major departure from diplomatic norms.
According to CNN, US and Taiwanese presidents have not spoken directly since 1979, when Washington shifted diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taipei.
“I’ll speak to him,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday when asked whether he would call Lai before making a decision on whether he will sign off on a major Congress-approved arms sale to the island.
“I speak to everybody. We have that situation very well in hand,” he said before boarding Air Force One, adding, “we’ll work on that Taiwan problem.”
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te would be “happy” to speak with President Donald Trump, the Beijing-claimed island’s foreign ministry said Thursday, after Trump suggested the two leaders might talk in what would be a major break in US presidential protocol and likely antagonize China.