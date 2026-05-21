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Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Vanessa Trump underwent a medical procedure earlier in the week

Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. has announced she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 48-year-old mother of five shared the deeply personal health update on Wednesday afternoon via her Instagram account.

In her public social media post, Vanessa revealed she had already undergone a medical procedure earlier in the week. She is currently working with medical professionals to figure out her next steps.

Noting the unexpected nature of the disease, she wrote, “I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.”


Despite the difficult health update, the former model shared that she is relying on the love of her family and five children – Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe – to get through the recovery process.

She told her followers, “I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids and those closest to me.”

Following the announcement, supportive messages poured in from relatives including her former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump, who sent prayers for a fast recovery.

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