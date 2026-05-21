Jupiter, Venus and Mercury to align in rare celestial event tonight 

Tonight holds profound significance in the celestial calendar of 2026, as the Beehive Cluster while Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury line up nearby in the evening sky.
On May 21, the waxing crescent moon, illuminated at around 36%, will appear just above Messier 44 — also known as the Beehive Cluster or Praesepe.
Jupiter will illuminate to the moon’s lower right, while Venus and Mercury form a diagonal line stretching closer to the horizon, making it an exciting moment for all the space enthusiasts.
Mercury will be the most difficult planet to spot because it sits very low in the fading sunset glow, making a clear western horizon essential for viewing.
How to watch planetary alignment tonight?
No telescope is needed to enjoy the celestial alignment, though 10x50 binoculars can assist reveal stars inside the Beehive Cluster and details on the moon’s surface, including visible craters along the lunar terminator line.
What is the best time to watch planetary alignment tonight?
Astronomers strongly advised watching the sky around 30 to 60 minutes after sunset to get the best glimpse of the gorgeous celestial event.