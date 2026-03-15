Iran detains 20 accused of sharing sensitive data with Israel: State media

Dozens of individuals accused of sharing confidential data with Israel have been reportedly taken into custody across Iran.
On Sunday, an Iranian state media reported, the operation to arrest the accused people occurred, as US-Israel continued to strike new targets in the territory of Iran.
According to Tasnim news agency, nearly 20 people have been detained after being accused by the provincial prosecutor's office of sharing sensitive information of Iran's military and security assets to Israel.
A provincial branch of the Revolutionary Guards' intelligence organisation stated, "As the Zionist enemy (Israel) and the U.S. are attempting to invade Iran, they simultaneously activate mercenaries and spies to carry out riots as the next step," according to Tasnim.
Furthermore, the Student News Network reported on Sunday, up to three people were arrested in the western province of Lorestan for "seeking to disturb public opinion (...) and burn mourning symbols."
In January, before the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran initiated, widespread anti-government protests occurred in Iran that were suppressed in the deadliest crackdown.