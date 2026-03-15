Drone strikes Italy-US airbase in Ali Al Salem Air Base, no injuries reported

Italy’s military has been struck by a drone on the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait hosting Italian and US forces.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chief of the Defence General Staff, General Luciano Portolano posted a statement, which read, “This morning, Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait, which hosts American and Italian personnel and capabilities, was the target of a drone attack.”
It “hit a shelter housing a remotely piloted aircraft of the Italian Task Force Air (TFA), which was destroyed," the statement added.
Notably, “all personnel were safe and uninjured.”
As per the army, the number of personnel had been significantly minimised in recent days in response to the “evolving security situation in the area.”
“The personnel remaining at the base are being deployed to carry out essential mission activities,” it said.
“The affected aircraft was an essential asset for operational activities and remained deployed at the base to ensure the continuity of operations.”