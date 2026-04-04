'The Young and the Restless' star Dee Freeman breathes her last at 66

Dee Freeman, best known for her role on The Young and the Restless, has passed away at 66 after a courageous battle with cancer.
The late star's death was confirmed by her loved ones as they shared an emotional statement to her Instagram page on Friday.
Freeman was known for various roles over the span of her career such as appearing in episodes of The Young And The Restless as well as Tyler Perry's Sistas.
“On behalf of her family, it is with deepest sadness that we share this update with you,” the family said in a statement.
They added, “Dee passed away peacefully on April 2, 2026 after a brave and fearless fight with cancer.”
The family continued, “Thank you to everyone who supported Dee during her battle. It blew her away to know how many people cared about her and were pulling for her.”
In a statement, fer family shared that they “know Dee is up there in heaven being the force of nature she always was. Now she's doing it with her angel wings on. Rest in peace, Dee.”
Notably, Dee Freeman began her acting career when she moved to Los Angeles, with her first acting credit being in 1995 when she landed a minor role in an episode of Coach.