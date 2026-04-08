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Lebanon faces wave of Israeli strikes despite US-Iran ceasefire, chaos ensues

The Israeli military targeted over 100 sites, hitting southern Beirut suburbs, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley

Lebanon faces wave of Israeli strikes despite US-Iran ceasefire, chaos ensues
Lebanon faces wave of Israeli strikes despite US-Iran ceasefire, chaos ensues

Lebanon continues to remain under strikes, as a wave of Israeli air strikes targets the country on Wednesday, causing widespread destruction and casualties.

The Israeli military targeted over 100 sites, described as Hezbollah command centres and military positions, in only 10 minutes, hitting southern Beirut suburbs, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley.

These continued strikes came after Iran-US declared a two-week ceasefire in the early hours of Wednesday, brokered by Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump posted that the United States will be working closely with Iran to discuss sanctions and tariff relief.

Israel supported the decision of a ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran, but added that the ceasefire does not include Lebanon, contradicting an earlier statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan.

Israeli’s violent strikes led to chaos, with hospitals being overwhelmed with a number of injured patients, and many still trapped under rubble.

The escalation comes after retaliatory rocket fire by Hezbollah after the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and near-daily Israeli strikes despite a ceasefire agreed in November 2024. Hezbollah claims to be on the “threshold of a historic victory,” urging displaced families to await a formal ceasefire before returning.

The latest strikes highlight the fragile security situation and ongoing humanitarian crisis in Lebanon amid regional tensions.

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