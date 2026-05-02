Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower 2026: When and how to watch the peak tonight

Stargazers are looking to the skies this week as the Eta Aquarid meteor shower prepares to reach its spectacular peak.
This annual event, caused by debris from the famous Halley’s Comet, is active through late May but the absolute best time to watch is between midnight and dawn on May 6, 2026.
Observers in the Southern Hemisphere will have the best seats potentially seeing up to 50 meteors per hour. In the Northern Hemisphere rates are typically lower around 10 to 30 meteors.
NASA notes that these meteors are incredibly fast and “because they’re moving so quickly, they can leave behind glowing trails that linger for a moment after the flash.”
One challenge this year is a bright moon that is 84% full, which may hide fainter streaks.
To get the best view, experts suggest finding a dark spot away from city lights and giving you eyes 30 minutes to adjust.
As NASA explains, “Each time that Halley returns to the inner solar system its nucleus sheds a layer of ice and rock into space” which eventually creates the beautiful display we see today.
Grab a blanket and look up – this is the best chance to see remnants of history’s most famous comet.