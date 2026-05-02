News
News

Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower 2026: When and how to watch the peak tonight

Watch the debris from Halley’s Comet peak tonight between midnight and dawn

Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower 2026: When and how to watch the peak tonight
Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower 2026: When and how to watch the peak tonight

Stargazers are looking to the skies this week as the Eta Aquarid meteor shower prepares to reach its spectacular peak.

This annual event, caused by debris from the famous Halley’s Comet, is active through late May but the absolute best time to watch is between midnight and dawn on May 6, 2026.

Observers in the Southern Hemisphere will have the best seats potentially seeing up to 50 meteors per hour. In the Northern Hemisphere rates are typically lower around 10 to 30 meteors.

NASA notes that these meteors are incredibly fast and “because they’re moving so quickly, they can leave behind glowing trails that linger for a moment after the flash.”


One challenge this year is a bright moon that is 84% full, which may hide fainter streaks.

To get the best view, experts suggest finding a dark spot away from city lights and giving you eyes 30 minutes to adjust.

As NASA explains, “Each time that Halley returns to the inner solar system its nucleus sheds a layer of ice and rock into space” which eventually creates the beautiful display we see today.

Grab a blanket and look up – this is the best chance to see remnants of history’s most famous comet.

Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Warning: 4 feet of snow to slam I-80 & Hwy 50
Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Warning: 4 feet of snow to slam I-80 & Hwy 50
Cessna 421C: Five dead in high-speed plane crash near Austin
Cessna 421C: Five dead in high-speed plane crash near Austin
Trump says ‘not satisfied’ with Iran's new proposal to negotiate
Trump says ‘not satisfied’ with Iran's new proposal to negotiate
Spirit Airlines prepares to shutdown amid high oil prices
Spirit Airlines prepares to shutdown amid high oil prices
Israel continues to launch strikes in Lebanon; Iran sends new proposal
Israel continues to launch strikes in Lebanon; Iran sends new proposal
Louisville Zoo evacuated after bomb threat report: Here's what happened
Louisville Zoo evacuated after bomb threat report: Here's what happened
London: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing two Jewish men
London: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing two Jewish men
Global Labour day rallies erupt as war and energy crisis fuel anger
Global Labour day rallies erupt as war and energy crisis fuel anger
Trump slams Spain and Italy as he eyes troop withdrawal over no support in Iran war
Trump slams Spain and Italy as he eyes troop withdrawal over no support in Iran war
Superdry co-founder James Holder found guilty of raping woman at her flat
Superdry co-founder James Holder found guilty of raping woman at her flat
May Day Protests 2026: ‘No Kings’ movement sparks nationwide boycotts
May Day Protests 2026: ‘No Kings’ movement sparks nationwide boycotts
Trump signs executive order for TrumpIRA.gov: How to claim $1,000 federal match
Trump signs executive order for TrumpIRA.gov: How to claim $1,000 federal match

Popular News

Trump to hike EU car tariffs to 25%: End of Turnberry Agreement?

Trump to hike EU car tariffs to 25%: End of Turnberry Agreement?
26 minutes ago
Gwen Farrell passes away at 93: 'M*A*S*H' star's cause of death revealed

Gwen Farrell passes away at 93: 'M*A*S*H' star's cause of death revealed
3 hours ago
UFC Perth News: Jack Della Maddalena faces Carlos Prates in high-stakes Welterweight war

UFC Perth News: Jack Della Maddalena faces Carlos Prates in high-stakes Welterweight war
2 hours ago