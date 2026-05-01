News
News

Cessna 421C: Five dead in high-speed plane crash near Austin

A small plane crash in Wimberly, Texas, has a claimed the lives of all on board

Cessna 421C: Five dead in high-speed plane crash near Austin
Cessna 421C: Five dead in high-speed plane crash near Austin

Five people were killed late Thursday when a small plane crashed near Austin, Texas.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Cessna 421C aircraft went down after 11 p.m. local time, with five people on board. All occupants died in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash of a Cessna 421C in Wimberly, Texas. 

As per the NTSB, the aircraft went down in wooded terrain and was destroyed by a post-impact fire.

A Cessna 421C crashed in Wimberly, Texas
A Cessna 421C crashed in Wimberly, Texas

The horrifying incident took place around 11:25 p.m. on Thursday. The site is just 40 miles from Austin.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, according to the Hayes County Homeland Security and Emergency Management office, and added preliminary information indicates that the aircraft was travelling at a high rate of speed at the time of impact.

Authorities said the plane's locator transmitter had issued a distress signal before the crash, and the air traffic controllers alerted emergency services.

The agency said a second aircraft travelling in the vicinity around the time of the crash landed safely in New Braunfels, indicating that no collision caused the crash.

Notably, emergency and fire crews remained at the scene overnight as recovery operations continued.

Trump says ‘not satisfied’ with Iran's new proposal to negotiate
Trump says ‘not satisfied’ with Iran's new proposal to negotiate
Spirit Airlines prepares to shutdown amid high oil prices
Spirit Airlines prepares to shutdown amid high oil prices
Israel continues to launch strikes in Lebanon; Iran sends new proposal
Israel continues to launch strikes in Lebanon; Iran sends new proposal
Louisville Zoo evacuated after bomb threat report: Here's what happened
Louisville Zoo evacuated after bomb threat report: Here's what happened
London: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing two Jewish men
London: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing two Jewish men
Global Labour day rallies erupt as war and energy crisis fuel anger
Global Labour day rallies erupt as war and energy crisis fuel anger
Trump slams Spain and Italy as he eyes troop withdrawal over no support in Iran war
Trump slams Spain and Italy as he eyes troop withdrawal over no support in Iran war
Superdry co-founder James Holder found guilty of raping woman at her flat
Superdry co-founder James Holder found guilty of raping woman at her flat
May Day Protests 2026: ‘No Kings’ movement sparks nationwide boycotts
May Day Protests 2026: ‘No Kings’ movement sparks nationwide boycotts
Trump signs executive order for TrumpIRA.gov: How to claim $1,000 federal match
Trump signs executive order for TrumpIRA.gov: How to claim $1,000 federal match
UK terror threat level raised to ‘severe’ following Golders Green attack
UK terror threat level raised to ‘severe’ following Golders Green attack
Melania Trump’s gift to Queen Camilla: Tiffany spoons and White House honey revealed
Melania Trump’s gift to Queen Camilla: Tiffany spoons and White House honey revealed

Popular News

Kanye West gives huge shoutout to daughter North as she debuts 'North4evr'

Kanye West gives huge shoutout to daughter North as she debuts 'North4evr'
42 minutes ago
Selena Gomez announces special news with Benny Blanco after debunking split rumors

Selena Gomez announces special news with Benny Blanco after debunking split rumors
an hour ago
Spotify launches ‘Verified’ Badge to distinguish human artists from AI

Spotify launches ‘Verified’ Badge to distinguish human artists from AI
2 hours ago