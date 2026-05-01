Cessna 421C: Five dead in high-speed plane crash near Austin

Five people were killed late Thursday when a small plane crashed near Austin, Texas.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Cessna 421C aircraft went down after 11 p.m. local time, with five people on board. All occupants died in the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash of a Cessna 421C in Wimberly, Texas.
As per the NTSB, the aircraft went down in wooded terrain and was destroyed by a post-impact fire.
The horrifying incident took place around 11:25 p.m. on Thursday. The site is just 40 miles from Austin.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene, according to the Hayes County Homeland Security and Emergency Management office, and added preliminary information indicates that the aircraft was travelling at a high rate of speed at the time of impact.
Authorities said the plane's locator transmitter had issued a distress signal before the crash, and the air traffic controllers alerted emergency services.
The agency said a second aircraft travelling in the vicinity around the time of the crash landed safely in New Braunfels, indicating that no collision caused the crash.
Notably, emergency and fire crews remained at the scene overnight as recovery operations continued.