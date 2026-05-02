News
News

US-Iran diplomacy at risk as Israeli strikes intensify in Lebanon

Israel continues the atrocities over Lebanon, with at least seven people killed across the south as the military pushes deeper into the country

US-Iran diplomacy at risk as Israeli strikes intensify in Lebanon
US-Iran diplomacy at risk as Israeli strikes intensify in Lebanon

US-Iran diplomacy remains stuck after US President Donald Trump stated he’s “not satisfied” with Iran’s peace proposal, which was delivered to key mediator, Pakistan, while the Iranian military hinted at a “likely” return to war as the US remains “uncommitted to any agreements or treaties”.

Amid the ongoing battle between US-Iran, the entire globe has started going into economic turmoil due to the Strait of Hormuz crisis, with US low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines announcing a shut down of operations after 34 years.

On the other hand, Israel continues the atrocities over Lebanon, with at least seven people killed across the south as the military pushes deeper into the country.

Hezbollah stated it staged a retaliatory attack on Israeli soldiers in the coastal village of Biyyada.

Notably, Israel has launched several strikes across southern Lebanon, killing nearly 10 individuals, violating a “ceasefire,” which was declared two weeks ago.


Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) on Saturday said at least three people were killed in an Israeli attack on the town of Shoukine in Nabatieh district.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health has provided the latest casualty figures since the start of two-month long war, which revealed that up to 2,659 people embraced martyrdom and 8,183 were wounded.

Spirit Airlines makes shocking admission after shutting down operations
Spirit Airlines makes shocking admission after shutting down operations
NATO breaks silence after US plan to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany
NATO breaks silence after US plan to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany
Trump administration immigration crackdown faces setback after court order
Trump administration immigration crackdown faces setback after court order
Spirit Airlines shuts down operations after 34 years following failed bailout
Spirit Airlines shuts down operations after 34 years following failed bailout
Trump to hike EU car tariffs to 25%: End of Turnberry Agreement?
Trump to hike EU car tariffs to 25%: End of Turnberry Agreement?
Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower 2026: When and how to watch the peak tonight
Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower 2026: When and how to watch the peak tonight
Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Warning: 4 feet of snow to slam I-80 & Hwy 50
Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Warning: 4 feet of snow to slam I-80 & Hwy 50
Cessna 421C: Five dead in high-speed plane crash near Austin
Cessna 421C: Five dead in high-speed plane crash near Austin
Trump says ‘not satisfied’ with Iran's new proposal to negotiate
Trump says ‘not satisfied’ with Iran's new proposal to negotiate
Spirit Airlines prepares to shutdown amid high oil prices
Spirit Airlines prepares to shutdown amid high oil prices
Israel continues to launch strikes in Lebanon; Iran sends new proposal
Israel continues to launch strikes in Lebanon; Iran sends new proposal
Louisville Zoo evacuated after bomb threat report: Here's what happened
Louisville Zoo evacuated after bomb threat report: Here's what happened

Popular News

Spirit Airlines CEO makes shocking admission after shutting down operations

Spirit Airlines CEO makes shocking admission after shutting down operations
43 minutes ago
US-Iran diplomacy at risk as Israeli strikes intensify in Lebanon

US-Iran diplomacy at risk as Israeli strikes intensify in Lebanon
30 minutes ago
Roblox All Star Tower Defense X codes for May 2026 to enjoy freebies

Roblox All Star Tower Defense X codes for May 2026 to enjoy freebies
2 hours ago