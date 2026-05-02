US-Iran diplomacy at risk as Israeli strikes intensify in Lebanon

US-Iran diplomacy remains stuck after US President Donald Trump stated he’s “not satisfied” with Iran’s peace proposal, which was delivered to key mediator, Pakistan, while the Iranian military hinted at a “likely” return to war as the US remains “uncommitted to any agreements or treaties”.
Amid the ongoing battle between US-Iran, the entire globe has started going into economic turmoil due to the Strait of Hormuz crisis, with US low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines announcing a shut down of operations after 34 years.
On the other hand, Israel continues the atrocities over Lebanon, with at least seven people killed across the south as the military pushes deeper into the country.
Hezbollah stated it staged a retaliatory attack on Israeli soldiers in the coastal village of Biyyada.
Notably, Israel has launched several strikes across southern Lebanon, killing nearly 10 individuals, violating a “ceasefire,” which was declared two weeks ago.
Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) on Saturday said at least three people were killed in an Israeli attack on the town of Shoukine in Nabatieh district.
Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health has provided the latest casualty figures since the start of two-month long war, which revealed that up to 2,659 people embraced martyrdom and 8,183 were wounded.