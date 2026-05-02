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Roblox All Star Tower Defense X codes for May 2026 to enjoy freebies

Here is a list of Roblox All Star Tower Defense X codes for May 2026, offering ree gems, dice, trait burners, and more

Roblox All Star Tower Defense X codes for May 2026 to enjoy freebies
Roblox All Star Tower Defense X codes for May 2026 to enjoy freebies

Are you looking for the All Star Tower Defense X codes? If yes, then you are at the right place, as Daily Jang has created a list of all the ASTD codes for make your gaming experience more exciting.

These All Star Tower Defense X codes offers free gems, dice, trait burners, and more to help you on your next adventure. 

Roblox All Star Tower Defense X codes for May 2026 to enjoy freebies

All Star Tower Defense X codes (May 2026)

Here is a list of Roblox All Star Tower Defense X codes for May 2026:

NEWUPDATESTUFF - 1.5k gems, 20 bounded cubes, and 50 trait burners

DEVLOG1 - 1.5k gems, ten bounded cubes, and 25 trait burners

UPDATE7ORISIT8 - 2k gems, 40 bounded cubes, and 100 trait burners

SORRY4BREAK - 2k gems, 50 bounded cubes, and 150 trait burners

DELAYYY5 - 750 gems, 20 trait burners, and ten stat dice

THANKYOUFOR570KLIKES - free rewards (must be level eight)

How to redeem All Star Tower Defense X codes?

1: Firstly, launch All Star Tower Defense X in Roblox.

2: Click on the bird icon in the bottom left corner.

3: Insert any codes into the box from the above-mentioned ones and hit Redeem.

4: Enjoy your freebies.

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Roblox All Star Tower Defense X codes for May 2026 to enjoy freebies

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