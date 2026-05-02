Roblox All Star Tower Defense X codes for May 2026 to enjoy freebies

Are you looking for the All Star Tower Defense X codes? If yes, then you are at the right place, as Daily Jang has created a list of all the ASTD codes for make your gaming experience more exciting.
These All Star Tower Defense X codes offers free gems, dice, trait burners, and more to help you on your next adventure.
All Star Tower Defense X codes (May 2026)
Here is a list of Roblox All Star Tower Defense X codes for May 2026:
NEWUPDATESTUFF - 1.5k gems, 20 bounded cubes, and 50 trait burners
DEVLOG1 - 1.5k gems, ten bounded cubes, and 25 trait burners
UPDATE7ORISIT8 - 2k gems, 40 bounded cubes, and 100 trait burners
SORRY4BREAK - 2k gems, 50 bounded cubes, and 150 trait burners
DELAYYY5 - 750 gems, 20 trait burners, and ten stat dice
THANKYOUFOR570KLIKES - free rewards (must be level eight)
How to redeem All Star Tower Defense X codes?
1: Firstly, launch All Star Tower Defense X in Roblox.
2: Click on the bird icon in the bottom left corner.
3: Insert any codes into the box from the above-mentioned ones and hit Redeem.
4: Enjoy your freebies.