Israel continues to launch strikes in Lebanon; Iran sends new proposal

Israel has launched a new wave of strikes on Southern Lebanon, killing several people as the Israeli military issues a forced displacement order for another town in the area, despite the US-backed “ceasefire”.
According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, Israel has demolished a monastery and a nuns’ school in the border village of Yaroun after striking homes, shops, roads and various landmarks in the town.
A report suggested the Israeli forces used white phosphorus munitions in southern Lebanon, a substance delivered through artillery shells, rockets or bombs, which ignites fire after getting oxidised.
On the other hand, Iran has delivered a new proposal for peace negotiations with the United States through Pakistan, as per IRNA news agency.
The proposal text was reportedly handed to Pakistan on Thursday evening as Islamabad continues to play its key mediatory role, aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict between US-Iran.
Notably, further details regarding the contents of the proposal or upcoming steps of potential talks remain under wraps.