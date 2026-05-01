Trump says ‘not satisfied’ with Iran's new proposal to negotiate 

President Donald Trump stated that he's "not satisfied" with Iran's latest proposal in negotiations to mark a permanent end to the ongoing ceasefire between the countries.
On Friday, Trump told reporters at the White House, "They want to make a deal, I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens."
The statement comes after Iran delivered a new proposal to key mediator Pakistan.
While continuing his remarks to the media, Trump said Iran has “made strides” towards reaching an agreement, but he’s not sure if “they ever get there”.
Moreover, he criticized Spain and Italy, accusing them of weak support and warning against Iran gaining nuclear weapons, saying those countries must “feel it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon”.
“I’m not happy with Italy, and I’m not happy with Spain.”
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated Iran remains open to diplomacy with the US if Washington alters its “expansionist approach” and “threatening rhetoric”.