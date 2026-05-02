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Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Warning: 4 feet of snow to slam I-80 & Hwy 50

4 feet of snow and 70 mph winds to shut down Sierra travel

Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Warning: 4 feet of snow to slam I-80 & Hwy 50
Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Warning: 4 feet of snow to slam I-80 & Hwy 50

A powerful late-season winter storm is alarming the Western United States, bringing the threat of extreme conditions to California’s Sierra Nevada through Tuesday.

Forecasters have issued Winter Storm Warnings as a Pacific low-pressure system pushes moisture levels 90% above normal into the high country.

The storm is expected to dump up to 4 feet of snow on the highest peaks, while wind gusts may reach 70 MPH along the Sierra crest.

Travel is becoming treacherous on major arteries like I-80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50, where snow levels are predicted to crash from 7,000 feet to as low as 4,500 feet.

4 feet of snow and 70 mph winds to shut down Sierra travel
4 feet of snow and 70 mph winds to shut down Sierra travel

Officials warn that “period of heaviest snow” will create significant visibility issues.

The National Weather Service cautioned that “travel could be very difficult” and “tire traction will be reduced.” With road closures likely, Caltrans is enforcing strict chain controls.

Drivers are urged to prepare for emergencies with experts noting: “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle.”

While Colorado and New Mexico deal with their own lingering snow, the Sierra Nevada remains the primary target for this dangerous May freeze.

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