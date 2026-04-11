Man arrested after Molotov cocktail attack on Sam Altman's home

San Francisco police have arrested a 20-year-old man after Sam Altman's residence was targeted with a Molotov cocktail, setting fire to a perimeter gate.
Officers responded to a call in the North Beach neighbourhood of the city in the early hours of Friday.
While SFPD did not identify the man or the house that was attacked, it was shared that the man was detained after he showed up at the company's building hour later and threatened to burn it down.
A spokeswoman for OpenAI confirmed on Friday that the incident was at Altman's home and that no one was hurt.
"We deeply appreciate how quickly SFPD responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe," she added.
It was not shared if the man was charged with a crime, with authorities declining to comment, citing "an active and open investigation".
Following the attack, Altman shared a blog post on his X with a snap of himself with his little son, whom he welcomed in February 2025, penning, "Images have power, I hope. Normally we try to be pretty private, but in this case I am sharing a photo in the hopes that it might dissuade the next person from throwing a Molotov cocktail at our house, no matter what they think about me."
At the end of a lengthy blog post, he shared that while people can have different opinions on AI and the industry, "we should de-escalate the rhetoric and tactics and try to have fewer explosions in fewer homes, figuratively and literally".