David Hockney dies at 88: What we know about British artist's death

David Hockney, the revolutionary British artist, has passed away at the age of 88.
As reported by the BBC, he died peacefully at his home, just a month before his 89th birthday.
Hockney's career spanned across seven decades, and he was known for using painting, printmaking, and photography to depict his native Yorkshire and his adopted home in California.
His most famous artworks include A Bigger Splash and My Parents.
A statement noted, "The celebrated British artist David Hockney, one of the most important figures in contemporary art in both the 20th and 21st centuries, passed away peacefully at home on 11 June 2026, one month short of his 89th birthday."
Born in Bradford, Hockney learnt his craft by pushing a pram containing art materials around the city as he painted on the streets.
After training at the Bradford School of Art, he went on to study at the Royal College of Art, graduating with a gold medal distinction.
After moving to LA in 1964, his distinctive painting style highlighted life with his swimming pool series of paintings.
In 2024, he backed a nationwide drawing project for Bradford's tenure as UK City of Culture 2025.
Moreover, David Hockney is believed to have turned down a knighthood on several occasions and once declined an invitation to paint a portrait of the Queen.