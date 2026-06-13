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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 32 minutes ago
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Harry Styles, Shania Twain unite for touching tribute at Wembley concert: Watch

The former One Direction singer kicks off record-breaking show at Wembley Stadium

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 32 minutes ago
Harry Styles, Shania Twain unite for touching tribute at Wembley concert: Watch
Harry Styles, Shania Twain unite for touching tribute at Wembley concert: Watch  

Harry Styles has interrupted his Wembley performance to pay an emotional tribute to the legendary artist.

The former One Direction singer has reunited with country icon Shania Twain on Friday, June 12, as he kicked off his record-breaking residency at Wembley Stadium.

During the record-breaking show, Styles paid emotional tribute to David Hockney, who painted for the singer for his Drawing from Life exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in 2023.

P.C. Getty Images
P.C. Getty Images 

Before performing his iconic song, Aperture, a quote from the deceased painter showed on the background screens around the venue.

"What an artist is trying to do for people is bring them closer to something, because of course art is about sharing, you wouldn’t be an artist unless you wanted to share an experience, a thought," the quote read.

P.C. Daily Mail
P.C. Daily Mail 

This emotional homage came after multiple media reports claimed that David Hockney passed away at the age of 88.

For those unaware, Harry Styles and David Hockney share a deep connection; he even travelled to the late artist’s studio in Normandy in 2023, to spend time with the legendary painter and a longtime fan of David’s work.

Now, the What Makes You Beautiful crooner is breaking records as he made a triumphant return to Wembley on Friday for the first night of a historic 12-show residency that will rewrite the record books. 

He has been supporting his latest studio album, Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally, during the concert tour.    

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