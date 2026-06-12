News
Make us preferred on Google
News

SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell doubts IPO for years, reveals future plans

SpaceX aims to develop the AI-Powered data centers and semiconductor projects incorporating space and AI technologies

SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell doubts IPO for years, reveals future plans
SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell doubts IPO for years, reveals future plans

SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell said she was previously uncertain about the company going public; however, now she believes “it actually feels like the right time.”

In an interview with CNBC, Gwynne Shotwell underscored the company’s readiness for the public market following years of focus on long-term innovation over quarterly earnings.

The Elon-Musk owned tech and space enterprise launched on the Nasdaq following a record $75 billion IPO at a valuation of $1.77 trillion.

Shotwell emphasised that while the company was built to operate privately, significantly increasing demand from the employees and investors helped shape the decision to list.

She called the enterprise more than a rocket company, pointing to its diversification into satellite internet via Starlink and AI infrastructure via xAI.

SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell doubts IPO for years, reveals future plans

Moreover, SpaceX aims to develop the AI-Powered data centers and semiconductor projects incorporating space and AI technologies into a unified ecosystem.

Despite strong investor enthusiasm, analysts have questioned the high valuation and ambitious growth assumptions.

Shotwell defended the long-term strategy, saying that SpaceX focuses on “futuristic” goals instead of short-term financial performance.

Much of the company’s future depends on Starship, its next-generation reusable rocket designed to dramatically minimise launch costs and allow missions to Mars and orbital computing infrastructure.

She added that SpaceX’s mission remains the same: advancing space technology while diversifying global connectivity, even as it enters a new era of public market scrutiny.

David Hockney dies at 88: What we know about British artist's death
David Hockney dies at 88: What we know about British artist's death
China accuses foreign agencies of using 'spy turtle', 'spy fish' for monitoring waters
China accuses foreign agencies of using 'spy turtle', 'spy fish' for monitoring waters
Elon Musk eyes trillionaire status as SpaceX raises $75 billion in IPO
Elon Musk eyes trillionaire status as SpaceX raises $75 billion in IPO
South Korea ex-president gets 30 years in jail over North Korea's drone operation
South Korea ex-president gets 30 years in jail over North Korea's drone operation
'8647' markings on National Mall grass in US capital prompts investigation
'8647' markings on National Mall grass in US capital prompts investigation
Trump calls off Iran attack after claiming progress in talks with Tehran
Trump calls off Iran attack after claiming progress in talks with Tehran
Man found in sleeping bag at Olympic National Park identified after 26 years
Man found in sleeping bag at Olympic National Park identified after 26 years
Johnson defends Trump’s Iran strategy, downplays Kharg Island threat
Johnson defends Trump’s Iran strategy, downplays Kharg Island threat
John Healey: UK defence secretary quits with scathing attack on Keir Starmer
John Healey: UK defence secretary quits with scathing attack on Keir Starmer
How did Iran ‘completely close’ already-shut Strait of Hormuz? All you need to know
How did Iran ‘completely close’ already-shut Strait of Hormuz? All you need to know
Trump’s ‘Great American State Fair’ falls short as several states decline
Trump’s ‘Great American State Fair’ falls short as several states decline
US set to hit Iran ‘very hard tonight,’ Donald Trump warns
US set to hit Iran ‘very hard tonight,’ Donald Trump warns

Popular News

SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell doubts IPO for years, reveals future plans

SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell doubts IPO for years, reveals future plans
30 minutes ago
Erling Haaland enjoys Stanley Cup final ahead of World Cup debut

Erling Haaland enjoys Stanley Cup final ahead of World Cup debut
38 minutes ago
Salman Khan vs 'Kala Hiran': Actor takes legal stand to protect his personality rights

Salman Khan vs 'Kala Hiran': Actor takes legal stand to protect his personality rights
2 hours ago