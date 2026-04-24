Costco Recall 2026: 32 Degrees heated socks recalled over burn injuries

Costco has issued an urgent recall for nearly 208,000 pairs of “32 Degrees” heated socks following several reports of customers suffering significant injuries.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall on April 23, 2026, after receiving 14 reports of heat-related incidents, 13 of which resulted in first-or-second-degree burns.
The affected black socks were sold exclusively at Costco warehouses and online from August 2025 through March 2026 for roughly $30 to $46.
Officials warned that the hazard is most severe when the product is used during exercise. According to the recall notice:
“When the socks are worn during high-intensity activities that generate a combination of heat, excessive friction, moisture and pressure, the socks can pose an injury hazard, including burns.”
One customer shared their painful experience online, stating, “After 2 hours got a 2nd degree burn on my ball of my left foot” after turning the heat to level three.
Safety regulators are being direct with current owners: “Consumers should immediately stop using the heated socks and return them to Costco for a full refund.”
Impacted members will be notified directly but anyone with the brand name “32° HEAT” on their battery pack should take action immediately.