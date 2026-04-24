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Tornado emergency in Enid, OK: Large twister hits near Vance Air Force Base

Destructive tornado hits Enid and Vance AFB; 10 injured and home leveled

Tornado emergency in Enid, OK: Large twister hits near Vance Air Force Base
Tornado emergency in Enid, OK: Large twister hits near Vance Air Force Base

A “large destructive tornado” tore through northern Oklahoma late Thursday, April 23, 2026, triggering a rare tornado emergency and leaving a trail of leveled homes and injuries.

The violent storm scored a direct hit near Vance Air Force Base, where initial reports of major structural damage and a significant gas leak emerged.

At least 10 people were injured as the twister moved through Garfield County at roughly 20 mph.

Governor Kevin Stitt addressed the crisis on X, stating, “Please join me in praying for the Enid community which has been severely impacted by tonight’s tornado.”


While some base officials noted no major permanent damage to key military infrastructure, neighborhoods like Gray Ridge saw structures completely flattened.

The National Weather Service described the event as a “particularly dangerous situation,” warning of “deadly flying debris” as the storm pushed toward Braman and Ponca City.

Emergency crews worked through the night, though some operations were briefly paused due to safety concerns.

Senator James Lankford added, “Cindy and I are praying for all Oklahomans in harm’s way tonight as severe storms, damaging winds and tornados move across our state.”

Residents are urged to remain weather aware as damage assessment continue.

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