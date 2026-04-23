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Iran-US war update: Trump threatens to 'shoot and kill' boats laying mines in Hormuz

The statement comes amid intensifying tensions between countries, despite the ongoing ceasefire

Iran-US war update: Trump threatens to shoot and kill boats laying mines in Hormuz
Iran-US war update: Trump threatens to 'shoot and kill' boats laying mines in Hormuz 

Donald Trump has issued orders to the US Navy to “shoot and kill” any Iranian boats suspected of laying sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway used for global trade.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump stated there should be “no hesitation,” adding that U.S. mine-clearing operations in the strait are being intensified.


The statement comes amid intensifying tensions between countries, despite the ongoing ceasefire.

A second round of peace talks between US and Iran is expected, if Iran agrees to participate in the negotiations, arranged in Islamabad, Pakistan.

A day earlier, Iran intercepted and seized two commercial vessels and fired on another ship, further destabilising the region.

Meanwhile, the US continues to maintain a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

While no official Pentagon rules of engagement have been released, Trump claimed the US now has “total control” over the strait.

The intensified tensions has raised concerns, with critics warning of economic turmoil worldwide, with international organisations cautioning that prolonged disruption may aggravate the situation.

Despite diplomatic signals, the situation remains volatile, with no clear path toward de-escalation and seemingly it has become a tit for tat situation for both the countries.

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