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Denmark train collision near Copenhagen leaves several critically injured

Two trains collide head-on in Denmark near Copenhagen, 18 people hurt including 5 critically injured

Denmark Train collision near Copenhagen leaves several critically injured
Denmark Train collision near Copenhagen leaves several critically injured

Five people have been left in a critical condition after two trains collided in Denmark.

According to Sky News, the crash happened around 40km (25 miles) north of the capital Copenhagen at around 6:30am on Thursday, April 23.

The Greater Copenhagen Fire Department said that at least 12 people sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Police official Morten Kaare Pedersen told reporters, "We can't provide any details for now about the cause of the accident.”

A police statement called the crash a "serious accident" and said that police and emergency services were mobilized in "large numbers."

A Greater Copenhagen fire department spokesperson said, "It is two local trains that have collided head-on.”

A large number of ambulances and police cars were dispatched and all the passengers were evacuated and the injured transported to hospitals.

The mayor of Gribskov municipality, Trine Egetved, said on Facebook that some of the injured were flown to hospital by helicopter.

The municipality of Hillerod set up a crisis centre for uninjured passengers and their relatives.


Denmark prides itself on having a safe transportation system, but there have been accidents in the past.

In 2019, a train crash left eight dead and 16 injured. In August last year, one person died and 27 were injured after a train collided with a slurry tanker and derailed in southern Denmark, near the German border.

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