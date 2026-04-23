Reza Pahlavi, exiled Iranian crown prince, targeted with red liquid in Berlin

Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi was splattered with red liquid as he left a building in Berlin.
According to Associated Press, Pahlavi on Thursday, April 23, departed a news briefing, during which he criticized the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, when the incident occurred outside Germany’s federal news conference building.
He appeared unhurt by the liquid coating the back of his blazer and neck, and waved to his supporters before he got into a car that drove away. Police said the liquid appeared to be tomato juice.
The alleged perpetrator, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, was immediately detained by police.
The 65-year-ild is the son of Iran’s former shah, who was so widely hated that millions took to the streets in 1979 to force him from power.
Nevertheless, Pahlavi is trying to position himself as a player in his country’s future, though it’s unclear how much support he has in Iran after he has been in exile for nearly 50 years.
Hundreds of his supporters demonstrated Thursday near Germany’s parliament building.
Pahlavi argued that the ceasefire agreement assumes the Iranian government’s behavior will change and “you’re going to deal with people who all of a sudden have become pragmatists.”
He said, “I don’t see that happening. I’m not saying that diplomacy should not be given a chance, but I think diplomacy has been given enough chance.”
Pahlavi is jockeying for a return to power should the Shiite theocracy fall and has supported the US-Israeli military intervention in the Middle East.