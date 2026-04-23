News
News

Reza Pahlavi, exiled Iranian crown prince, targeted with red liquid in Berlin

Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi splattered with red liquid by protester in Germany

Reza Pahlavi, exiled Iranian crown prince, targeted with red liquid in Berlin
Reza Pahlavi, exiled Iranian crown prince, targeted with red liquid in Berlin

Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi was splattered with red liquid as he left a building in Berlin.

According to Associated Press, Pahlavi on Thursday, April 23, departed a news briefing, during which he criticized the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, when the incident occurred outside Germany’s federal news conference building.

He appeared unhurt by the liquid coating the back of his blazer and neck, and waved to his supporters before he got into a car that drove away. Police said the liquid appeared to be tomato juice.

The alleged perpetrator, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, was immediately detained by police.


The 65-year-ild is the son of Iran’s former shah, who was so widely hated that millions took to the streets in 1979 to force him from power.

Nevertheless, Pahlavi is trying to position himself as a player in his country’s future, though it’s unclear how much support he has in Iran after he has been in exile for nearly 50 years.

Hundreds of his supporters demonstrated Thursday near Germany’s parliament building.

Pahlavi argued that the ceasefire agreement assumes the Iranian government’s behavior will change and “you’re going to deal with people who all of a sudden have become pragmatists.”

He said, “I don’t see that happening. I’m not saying that diplomacy should not be given a chance, but I think diplomacy has been given enough chance.”

Pahlavi is jockeying for a return to power should the Shiite theocracy fall and has supported the US-Israeli military intervention in the Middle East.

Denmark train collision near Copenhagen leaves several critically injured
Denmark train collision near Copenhagen leaves several critically injured
Iran collects first Strait of Hormuz tolls: Shipping fees hit $2M
Iran collects first Strait of Hormuz tolls: Shipping fees hit $2M
California Governor Race Polls: Hilton and Bianco lead as candidates clash in fiery debate
California Governor Race Polls: Hilton and Bianco lead as candidates clash in fiery debate
St George’s Day 2026: Record celebrations as campaigners call for new bank holiday
St George’s Day 2026: Record celebrations as campaigners call for new bank holiday
NASA Artemis II Latest: Orion heat shield passes reentry test but new Helium leak looms for Artemis III
NASA Artemis II Latest: Orion heat shield passes reentry test but new Helium leak looms for Artemis III
Pete Hegseth fires Navy Secretary John Phelan amid Iran blockade
Pete Hegseth fires Navy Secretary John Phelan amid Iran blockade
Capital One to pay $425M in 2026 settlement over 360 Savings interest rates
Capital One to pay $425M in 2026 settlement over 360 Savings interest rates
David Scott: Longtime Georgia representative dies at 80 while seeking 13th term
David Scott: Longtime Georgia representative dies at 80 while seeking 13th term
David Wilcock’s net worth disclosed after suicide at 53 in Colorado
David Wilcock’s net worth disclosed after suicide at 53 in Colorado
Trump signals possible breakthrough in US–Iran talks within 72 hours
Trump signals possible breakthrough in US–Iran talks within 72 hours
Gates Foundation plans to cut 20% of staff amid probe into Epstein links
Gates Foundation plans to cut 20% of staff amid probe into Epstein links
Tucker Carlson's apology for backing Trump draws Jimmy Kimmel jab
Tucker Carlson's apology for backing Trump draws Jimmy Kimmel jab

Popular News

Reza Pahlavi, exiled Iranian crown prince, targeted with red liquid in Berlin

Reza Pahlavi, exiled Iranian crown prince, targeted with red liquid in Berlin
32 minutes ago
Julianne Moore set to receive Kering's Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival

Julianne Moore set to receive Kering's Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival
42 minutes ago
Sanofi's Tzield receives FDA approval to treat Type 1 diabetes in children

Sanofi's Tzield receives FDA approval to treat Type 1 diabetes in children
2 hours ago