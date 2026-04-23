MrBeast’s company hit with sexual harassment allegation by ex-employee

MrBeast's media company has been sued by a former employee over claims of sexual harassment and workplace gender bias.
According to BBC, the 27-year-old, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is the world's most-followed YouTuber and employs more than 500 people.
Lorrayne Mavromatis, a former executive who worked for his company Beast Industries between 2022 and 2025, alleged harassment of women employees was "condoned" and complaints were not taken seriously at the business.
A representative for Beast Industries described the allegations as "categorically false" in a response to BBC Newsbeat.
Mavromatis first joined the company as its head of Instagram before being promoted.
In court documents she claims she was sacked from her role after "complaining about a workplace that suffered from a lack of basic employment protections".
In the lawsuit she alleges sexual harassment of other female employees was "both condoned and/or perpetuated by their supervisors", adding she was also "treated differently than her male counterpart".
Mavromatis says she was told her claims were "unsubstantiated" when she complained about the "hostile environment she and other women were experiencing".
She further alleges being "promptly demoted and transferred to an obscure role known by [company] employees as the division where 'careers go to die'."
As per the complaint, Mavromantis was fired less than three weeks after she returned from pregnancy-related leave and told she was "too high-calibre" for the role.