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African ‘King’ evicted from Scottish camp and deported to Ghana

Local authorities and private landowners initiated legal action to remove them

African ‘King’ evicted from Scottish camp and deported to Ghana
African ‘King’ evicted from Scottish camp and deported to Ghana

A self -styled African leader has been deported to Ghana after being evicted from a woodland campsite in the Scottish Borders.

Kofi Offeh, 36, who refers to himself as “King Atehene” of the “Kingdom of Kubala” was removed from a site near Jedburgh by police and immigration officers.

Offeh and his followers had set up a camp in the woods claiming they were reclaiming land they believed belonged to their ancestors.

However, local authorities and private landowners initiated legal action to remove them.

Following the eviction, Offeh was detained by the Home Office and subsequently sent back to Ghana.

Local authorities and private landowners initiated legal action to remove them
Local authorities and private landowners initiated legal action to remove them

Scottish Borders Council deputy leader Scott Hamilton confirmed the operation stating that the camp was cleared after a “heavy police presence.”

He described the removal as “a good result for the community and for them as well in terms of the outcome.”

A council spokesperson added, “We can confirm three occupants were evicted from council land earlier today. The Home Office is the lead agency.”

While the group maintained their royal status, reports emerged that Offeh was a former businessman whose previous ventures had failed. His supporters including a woman known as “Queen Nandi,” were also involved in the removal.

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