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Amitabh Bachchan drops bombshell fitness mantra: 'Work on the body is...'

The 83-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of his next courtroom thriller ‘Section 84’

Amitabh Bachchan drops bombshell fitness mantra: Work on the body is...
Amitabh Bachchan drops bombshell fitness mantra: 'Work on the body is...'

Amitabh Bachchan recently dropped a fitness mantra which he follows at the age of 83.

The Bollywood legendary actor while expressing his thoughts on his personal blog highlighted work as his life’s purpose.

In his blog post, he wrote, “Work be the essence of life… have work will travel… not to some adventurous destination… travel forward in life… so work… work to get a living – work on your body – whatever, but work.”

According to Bachchan, caring for the body becomes especially vital with age.

https://www.tumblr.com/srbachchan/814664238054440960/day-6640
The 83-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of his next courtroom thriller ‘Section 84’


“Work on the body is prime at this age,” the 83-year-old Vettaiyan star concluded his post.

Source: Tumblr
Source: Tumblr

Brahmāstra’s consistent message about fitness comes amid his upcoming release.

The Kalki 2898 AD actor is gearing up for the release of his next courtroom thriller movie titled Section 84.

The Ribhu Dasgupta directional has been produced by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and Saraswati Entertainment in association with Jio Studios.

Apart from Bachchan, the upcoming movie also stars Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur, and follows the captivating journey of a retired politician who tries to recover his previous glory against a backdrop of strategic plot and high-stakes decision-making.

Amitabh Bachchan’s last release was historical war film, 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna.

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