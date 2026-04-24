News
News

Singapore: Man arrested over 'The Legend of Aang' leak, could face 7 years in jail

Singaporean authorities have arrested a man over an alleged leak of 'The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender'

Singapore: Man arrested over The Legend of Aang leak, could face 7 years in jail
Singapore: Man arrested over 'The Legend of Aang' leak, could face 7 years in jail

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Singapore for the alleged leak of The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender.

On Friday, April 24, The Straits Times reported that police arrested the man on suspicion of accessing a media server without authorisation, downloading the unreleased film, and then leaking parts of it online.

Unauthorised access to computer material carries a maximum jail term of seven years, a fine up to $50,000, or both.

A copy of the film was also recovered from one of his devices.

Earlier this month, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender was leaked on X months ahead of its official premiere on Paramount+.

The account that first leaked the movie said that someone at Paramount-owned Nickelodeon "accidentally" emailed them the full film.

However, Variety reported that "the initial investigation determined that the vulnerability had nothing to do with Paramount's systems".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the person behind the X account claimed that a "friend from his hacker days" sent him a video, which he didn't know was the movie until he opened it.

The user posted the initial video to social media to "troll a little bit", as he thought it was not a big deal, as the project is not set to release in theatres.

The Legend of Aang
The Legend of Aang 

After the initial clips of the movie went viral, the entire film was posted on another account, also based in Singapore.

In December, it was reported that Paramount had axed plans to release The Legend of Aang on the big screens, and instead the movie would be exclusively launched on its streaming platform, Paramount+.

The much-anticipated animated movie was due out in theatres on October 9, 2026.

Iran’s top negotiator Ghalibaf unlikely to head next round of potential talks
Iran’s top negotiator Ghalibaf unlikely to head next round of potential talks
US-Iran war update: Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi to travel to Islamabad, Pakistan
US-Iran war update: Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi to travel to Islamabad, Pakistan
China extends Panda diplomacy olive branch to US ahead of Trump visit
China extends Panda diplomacy olive branch to US ahead of Trump visit
UK flights disrupted as airlines slash routes over fuel price spike
UK flights disrupted as airlines slash routes over fuel price spike
Netanyahu shares secret surgery details, prostate cancer treatment in health update
Netanyahu shares secret surgery details, prostate cancer treatment in health update
Epstein kept alleged abuse victims in London flats after UK authorities declined probe
Epstein kept alleged abuse victims in London flats after UK authorities declined probe
China rejects Trump’s claim that seized Iranian ship was a ‘gift from China’
China rejects Trump’s claim that seized Iranian ship was a ‘gift from China’
US vs Spain: Pentagon email floats NATO suspension over Iran war rift
US vs Spain: Pentagon email floats NATO suspension over Iran war rift
London Marathon 2026: Record 59,000 runners set for historic Sunday race
London Marathon 2026: Record 59,000 runners set for historic Sunday race
Jaguar Land Rover recalls 170,000 vehicles over sudden drive power loss risk
Jaguar Land Rover recalls 170,000 vehicles over sudden drive power loss risk
Bill C-3 update: How Americans with Canadian ancestors can claim dual citizenship
Bill C-3 update: How Americans with Canadian ancestors can claim dual citizenship
African ‘King’ evicted from Scottish camp and deported to Ghana
African ‘King’ evicted from Scottish camp and deported to Ghana

Popular News

Iran’s top negotiator Ghalibaf unlikely to head next round of potential talks

Iran’s top negotiator Ghalibaf unlikely to head next round of potential talks
31 minutes ago
US-Iran war update: Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi to travel to Islamabad, Pakistan

US-Iran war update: Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi to travel to Islamabad, Pakistan
3 hours ago
China extends Panda diplomacy olive branch to US ahead of Trump visit

China extends Panda diplomacy olive branch to US ahead of Trump visit
3 hours ago