Singapore: Man arrested over 'The Legend of Aang' leak, could face 7 years in jail

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Singapore for the alleged leak of The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender.
On Friday, April 24, The Straits Times reported that police arrested the man on suspicion of accessing a media server without authorisation, downloading the unreleased film, and then leaking parts of it online.
Unauthorised access to computer material carries a maximum jail term of seven years, a fine up to $50,000, or both.
A copy of the film was also recovered from one of his devices.
Earlier this month, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender was leaked on X months ahead of its official premiere on Paramount+.
The account that first leaked the movie said that someone at Paramount-owned Nickelodeon "accidentally" emailed them the full film.
However, Variety reported that "the initial investigation determined that the vulnerability had nothing to do with Paramount's systems".
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the person behind the X account claimed that a "friend from his hacker days" sent him a video, which he didn't know was the movie until he opened it.
The user posted the initial video to social media to "troll a little bit", as he thought it was not a big deal, as the project is not set to release in theatres.
After the initial clips of the movie went viral, the entire film was posted on another account, also based in Singapore.
In December, it was reported that Paramount had axed plans to release The Legend of Aang on the big screens, and instead the movie would be exclusively launched on its streaming platform, Paramount+.
The much-anticipated animated movie was due out in theatres on October 9, 2026.