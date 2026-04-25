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Iran’s FM lauds mediation efforts by Pakistan’s army commander after meeting

President Trump's special envoys, including Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner are set to travel to Pakistan for talks with the Iranian officials

Iran’s FM lauds mediation efforts by Pakistan’s army commander after meeting
Iran’s FM lauds mediation efforts by Pakistan’s army commander after meeting

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has applauded mediation efforts by Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, commander of the Pakistani army, after a meeting held at Islamabad, Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday.

As per Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, both leaders engaged in a high-stake discussions regarding “the latest developments related to the ceasefire” between the US-Iran, aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict and spread peace and regional stability.

Araghchi commended “the Pakistani government, especially Field Marshal Asim Munir, for establishing the ceasefire and ending the war” and shared Iran’s “views and considerations on this matter.”


Notably, the Iranian delegation's visit to Pakistan this time wasn’t for the second round of talks between US-Iran.

Asim Munir also announced the country’s readiness to continue Pakistan’s mediation efforts until reaching a final result.

Meanwhile, President Trump's special envoys, including Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner are set to travel to Pakistan for talks with the Iranian officials.

However, the timeline for the second round of peace talks between US-Iran remains under wraps.

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