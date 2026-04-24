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White House confirms Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner Pakistan trip for Iran talks

President Trump's special envoys are set to travel to Pakistan as the Iranian officials land in Islamabad

White House confirms Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner Pakistan trip for Iran talks
White House confirms Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner Pakistan trip for Iran talks

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Donald Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are headed back to Pakistan for more talks with the Iranian officials.

It was shared that Trump's special envoys will travel to the capital, Islamabad, on Saturday morning for talks with Iran, mediated by Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Leavitt said that the Trump administration has seen "some progress" from the Iranian side in the last couple of days, without providing any details.

"Steve and Jared will be heading to Pakistan tomorrow to hear the Iranians out. We hope progress will be made, and we hope for positive development from this meeting," she noted.

US-Iran talks in Islamabad, Pakistan
US-Iran talks in Islamabad, Pakistan

The update came as Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Pakistan on Friday night to discuss proposals for restarting peace talks with the US.

Leavitt said Vice President JD Vance, who led a first round of unsuccessful talks with Iran in Islamabad earlier this month, would join talks if they were headed to a success.

"The president, the vice president, the secretary of state will be waiting here in the United States for updates, and the vice president, I understand, is on standby and will be willing to dispatch to Pakistan if we feel it's a necessary use of his time," Leavitt said.

Notably, this comes after President Trump extended a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday to allow more time for negotiations to end the war. 

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