Sun blasts Earth with Twin X-class flares, major radio blackouts reported

In a dramatic display of cosmic power, the Sun unleashed two colossal X-class solar flares within just seven hours of each other between April 23 and April 24, 2026.
These eruptions, the strongest seen in over two months triggered significant radio blackouts across different parts of the globe.
The first explosion, an X2.4 flare, peaked late Thursday night followed shortly by a stronger X2.5 flare early Friday morning. Both blasts originated from a volatile sunspot region known as AR4419.
According to solar physicist Ryan French, “these are the strongest solar flares we’ve seen in 78 days.”
The impact on Earth was immediate. As the radiation hit our atmosphere at the speed of light, it ionized the upper layer, causing high-frequency radio signals to fail.
NASA confirmed that “the twin eruptions briefly disrupted radio signals across the dayside of Earth,” with the first blackout hitting Australia and the Pacific Ocean, while the second affected East Asia.
While the radio silence was temporary, scientists are now watching for “coronal mass ejections” – clouds for solar plasma – that could follow these flares and potentially spark auroras later this week.