Southern Co-op faces administration: Chain warns of ‘no solvent alternative’

Southern Co-op, the independent regional supermarket chain has issued a dire warning that it faces potential collapse into administration following three consecutive years of financial losses.
The retailer which operates over 300 stores, funeral homes and coffee shops across southern England has told its 340,000 members that it has run out of options to stay afloat independently.
In a letter sent to members on April 22, 2026, Chair Janet Paraskeva and CEO Ben Stimson revealed that the business is struggling with a projected £20 million operating loss this year.
The bosses stated: Southern Co-op has made losses for the past three years. Over the last year, trading has become more difficult and we have relied on ongoing support from our banks and suppliers to continue operating.”
To prevent insolvency, the board is urging members to approve a merger with the national Co-op Group.
Leaders warned that: “If the merger does not go ahead, the most likely outcome is that Southern Co-op will enter insolvency through administration.”
They emphasised that: “The honest answer is that there is no solvent alternative available to us now.”
Members are set to vote on the rescue deal throughout May.