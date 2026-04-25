News
News

Sun Express flight to Edinburgh declares mid-air emergency over the North Sea

The emergency alert was triggered by a medical crisis on board

Sun Express flight to Edinburgh declares mid-air emergency over the North Sea
Sun Express flight to Edinburgh declares mid-air emergency over the North Sea

An Edinburgh-bound SunExpress flight from Turkey was forced to declare a mid-air emergency over the North Sea on Friday, April 24, 2026.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 operating as flight XQ3688, departed from Dalaman shortly before 3:45 PM and was nearing its destination when the crew initiated an emergency “squawk 7700” code.

The alert was triggered by a medical crisis on board.

Despite the high-pressure situation, the pilots continued their approach to the Scottish capital and the plane landed safely at Edinburgh Airport just before 6:10 PM.

Ground crews and medical personnel were on standby to meet the aircraft immediately upon arrival.

The emergency alert was triggered by a medical crisis on board
The emergency alert was triggered by a medical crisis on board

Confirming the incident, a spokesperson for SunExpress stated that the flight was diverted to an emergency status following a “passenger medical issue.”

The airline further clarified the successful landing noting that “medical personnel attended to the passenger” as soon as the doors opened.

While details regarding the individual’s condition have not been shared, flight tracking data showed the journey was the most watched globally during the alert.

The airline reiterated its commitment to safety ensuring all other passengers remained secure during the procedure.

Trump sanctions China’s Hengli Refinery over Iranian oil imports
Trump sanctions China’s Hengli Refinery over Iranian oil imports
Southern Co-op faces administration: Chain warns of ‘no solvent alternative’
Southern Co-op faces administration: Chain warns of ‘no solvent alternative’
Sun blasts Earth with Twin X-class flares, major radio blackouts reported
Sun blasts Earth with Twin X-class flares, major radio blackouts reported
White House confirms Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner Pakistan trip for Iran talks
White House confirms Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner Pakistan trip for Iran talks
Justice Department pushes to revive firing squads for federal executions
Justice Department pushes to revive firing squads for federal executions
Singapore: Man arrested over 'The Legend of Aang' leak, could face 7 years in jail
Singapore: Man arrested over 'The Legend of Aang' leak, could face 7 years in jail
Iran’s top negotiator Ghalibaf unlikely to head next round of potential talks
Iran’s top negotiator Ghalibaf unlikely to head next round of potential talks
US-Iran war update: Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi to travel to Islamabad, Pakistan
US-Iran war update: Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi to travel to Islamabad, Pakistan
China extends Panda diplomacy olive branch to US ahead of Trump visit
China extends Panda diplomacy olive branch to US ahead of Trump visit
UK flights disrupted as airlines slash routes over fuel price spike
UK flights disrupted as airlines slash routes over fuel price spike
Netanyahu shares secret surgery details, prostate cancer treatment in health update
Netanyahu shares secret surgery details, prostate cancer treatment in health update
Epstein kept alleged abuse victims in London flats after UK authorities declined probe
Epstein kept alleged abuse victims in London flats after UK authorities declined probe

Popular News

Tehran Airport reopens for international flights as Trump issues settlement warning

Tehran Airport reopens for international flights as Trump issues settlement warning
3 minutes ago
Trump sanctions China’s Hengli Refinery over Iranian oil imports

Trump sanctions China’s Hengli Refinery over Iranian oil imports
an hour ago
Sun Express flight to Edinburgh declares mid-air emergency over the North Sea

Sun Express flight to Edinburgh declares mid-air emergency over the North Sea
2 hours ago