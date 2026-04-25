Sun Express flight to Edinburgh declares mid-air emergency over the North Sea

An Edinburgh-bound SunExpress flight from Turkey was forced to declare a mid-air emergency over the North Sea on Friday, April 24, 2026.
The aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 operating as flight XQ3688, departed from Dalaman shortly before 3:45 PM and was nearing its destination when the crew initiated an emergency “squawk 7700” code.
The alert was triggered by a medical crisis on board.
Despite the high-pressure situation, the pilots continued their approach to the Scottish capital and the plane landed safely at Edinburgh Airport just before 6:10 PM.
Ground crews and medical personnel were on standby to meet the aircraft immediately upon arrival.
Confirming the incident, a spokesperson for SunExpress stated that the flight was diverted to an emergency status following a “passenger medical issue.”
The airline further clarified the successful landing noting that “medical personnel attended to the passenger” as soon as the doors opened.
While details regarding the individual’s condition have not been shared, flight tracking data showed the journey was the most watched globally during the alert.
The airline reiterated its commitment to safety ensuring all other passengers remained secure during the procedure.