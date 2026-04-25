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Tehran Airport reopens for international flights as Trump issues settlement warning

Tehran resumes flights under a ‘ticking clock’ U.S warning

Tehran Airport reopens for international flights as Trump issues settlement warning
Tehran Airport reopens for international flights as Trump issues settlement warning

For the first time since a devastating conflict began two months ago, commercial flights have officially resumed at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, Iranian state media reported that the runways are once again active marking a major symbolic step toward normalcy following the outbreak of war on February 28.

Flight tracking data confirmed several departures early Saturday morning. Destined for international hubs, the first planes took off for Istanbul, Muscat and Medina.

This restoration of air travel follows a partial reopening of Iranian airspace earlier this month, made possible by a fragile ceasefire agreement with the United States.

The resumption of service arrives at a critical diplomatic juncture.

Tehran resumes flights under a ‘ticking clock’ U.S warning
Tehran resumes flights under a ‘ticking clock’ U.S warning

As flights returned to the skies, Iranian state television reported that the airport is now operational while external pressure remains.

U.S. President Donald Trump, commenting on the ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region noted that the United States is in no rush to lift all restrictions, stating that “the clock is ticking” for Iran to reach a permanent settlement.

While the return of commercial aviation has provided a slight reprieve for global oil markets, the humanitarian cost of the conflict remains high with thousands killed and infrastructure heavily damaged over the last eight weeks.

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