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Torrential rain hits Northeast Brazil, six dead and thousands displaced

Nearly two people died ⁠in Recife and two in neighboring Olinda, ​while around 1,500 were displaced

Torrential rain hits Northeast Brazil, six dead and thousands displaced
Torrential rain hits Northeast Brazil, six dead and thousands displaced

Northeastern Brazil has been hit with heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds over the last two days, claiming lives of six people and displaced thousands ‌ in the states of Pernambuco and Paraiba.

On Saturday, the federal government released a statement, notifying the torrential rainfall triggered flooding and landslides in Pernambuco.

Nearly two people died ⁠in Recife and two in neighboring Olinda, ​while around 1,500 were displaced.

In Paraiba, up to two people died and 1,800 lost their homes, as per Brazil's Integration and Regional Development Ministry.

The ministry stated, "The National Center for Risk and ‌Disaster ⁠Management issued 22 alerts during the critical period of rains. Due to the impacts in Pernambuco and Paraiba and the weather forecast for the ​region, the operational ​level was ⁠raised to maximum alert."

The statement further noted that the rainfall has now stopped and the situation is under control now, but vigilance remains necessary today.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated that he had talks with local authorities to provide support in this challenging situation.

"The government continues to monitor ​the situation to provide all necessary assistance," he added. 

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