News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Iran responds to US peace proposal, aiming to resolve ongoing conflict

Iran has reportedly responded to the US peace proposal, aiming to resolve the war to the Pakistani mediators

Iran responds to US peace proposal, aiming to resolve ongoing conflict
Iran responds to US peace proposal, aiming to resolve ongoing conflict

Iran has reportedly responded to the US peace proposal, aiming to resolve the war to the Pakistani mediators.

As per Iranian state media IRNA news agency, "The Islamic Republic of Iran's response to the latest US proposal for ending the war was sent to the Pakistani mediator today.”

"At this stage, the negotiations will focus on ending the war in the region,"as per the plan, the agency added..

However, the details of the Iranian response remain undisclosed.


Notably, the US had been anticipating Iran's response for many days, as regional tensions continue to rise after the US and Israel target Iran, prompting retaliatory response from Tehran across the US bases in the Middle East, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The ceasefire was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline, opening a way to diplomacy for a permanent solution to the war.

Happy Mother’s Day 2026: Remembering women behind holiday
Happy Mother’s Day 2026: Remembering women behind holiday
Asim Munir reaffirms Pakistan’s role in US-Iran peace mediation
Asim Munir reaffirms Pakistan’s role in US-Iran peace mediation
Mount Dukono volcano eruption: Bodies of two Singaporeans recovered
Mount Dukono volcano eruption: Bodies of two Singaporeans recovered
Melania Trump, Giorgia Meloni share heartfelt messages on Mothers’ Day
Melania Trump, Giorgia Meloni share heartfelt messages on Mothers’ Day
Frontier Airlines plane kills pedestrian during takeoff at Denver Airport
Frontier Airlines plane kills pedestrian during takeoff at Denver Airport
Hantavirus-hit cruise passengers to return home after ship arrives in Tenerife
Hantavirus-hit cruise passengers to return home after ship arrives in Tenerife
Erika Kirk keynote speech at Hillsdale College sparks backlash: ‘Disappointment’
Erika Kirk keynote speech at Hillsdale College sparks backlash: ‘Disappointment’
Putin signals ‘end’ to Ukraine war after scaled-back Victory Day parade
Putin signals ‘end’ to Ukraine war after scaled-back Victory Day parade
Loud explosions heard in southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli strikes
Loud explosions heard in southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli strikes
Betty Broderick, convicted of killing ex-husband and his wife, dies behind bars at 78
Betty Broderick, convicted of killing ex-husband and his wife, dies behind bars at 78
US gas prices remain above $4.50 per gallon despite slight decline
US gas prices remain above $4.50 per gallon despite slight decline
Hantavirus cruise passengers to be evacuated soon: Report
Hantavirus cruise passengers to be evacuated soon: Report

Popular News

Happy Mothers Day: Team Trump honors mothers across Trump political circle

Happy Mothers Day: Team Trump honors mothers across Trump political circle
26 seconds ago
Kriti Sanon exposes Bollywood: 'Roles I came close to eventually went to star kids'

Kriti Sanon exposes Bollywood: 'Roles I came close to eventually went to star kids'
30 minutes ago
Jennifer Fessler blasts Ciara Miller over shocking West Wilson hookup claim

Jennifer Fessler blasts Ciara Miller over shocking West Wilson hookup claim
3 hours ago