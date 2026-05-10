Iran responds to US peace proposal, aiming to resolve ongoing conflict

Iran has reportedly responded to the US peace proposal, aiming to resolve the war to the Pakistani mediators.
As per Iranian state media IRNA news agency, "The Islamic Republic of Iran's response to the latest US proposal for ending the war was sent to the Pakistani mediator today.”
"At this stage, the negotiations will focus on ending the war in the region,"as per the plan, the agency added..
However, the details of the Iranian response remain undisclosed.
Notably, the US had been anticipating Iran's response for many days, as regional tensions continue to rise after the US and Israel target Iran, prompting retaliatory response from Tehran across the US bases in the Middle East, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The ceasefire was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline, opening a way to diplomacy for a permanent solution to the war.