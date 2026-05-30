United Flight diverts to Madison due to unruly passenger 

Officials stated that a United flight bound for Minneapolis was diverted to Dane County Regional Airport Friday night due to an unruly passenger.
As per a spokesperson of United Airlines, the Flight UA2005 has “landed safely in Madison, Wisconsin to address a security concern with an unruly passenger.”
Fortunately, all 147 passengers and crew members remained safe, with no injuries reported yet.
An FBI Milwaukee spokesperson stated the agency was notified of the flight’s diversion. Its Madison office and local law enforcement responded to the airport.
A Dane County Sheriff’s Office official confirmed that the plane requested law enforcement assistance.
“A subject was detained by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and afterwards passengers resumed their flight,” the FBI spokesperson stated.
NBC News got the air traffic control audio that captured a talking clip between ground and flight personnel when law enforcement attended the incident.
“I do not believe they ever cuffed him, but they were able to finally get control of him after multiple attempts to try to breach the cockpit.”
A crew member stated, “I believe at this point he is seated in a seat and flanked with law enforcement officers on either side.”